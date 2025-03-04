Omo-Agege pledges inclusive leadership in Delta APC

Former Deputy Senate President and Delta State APC governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has reiterated his commitment to inclusive leadership in the party.
His pledge follows the recent defections of Senator Ned Nwoko and Rep. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of ex-Governor James Ibori to the APC.
Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Patani, Omo-Agege assured party members of a participatory decision-making process. “I don’t claim to have a monopoly on good ideas. Engaging with stakeholders allows us to refine strategies and build a stronger, more united party,” he said.
Acknowledging past mistakes, he emphasised the need for unity at the grassroots level. “Political conflicts are inevitable, but we must resolve them and foster understanding among members,” he added. He assured loyalists their contributions would be recognised.
Meanwhile, the Delta State government has dismissed allegations of neglect made by Omo-Agege during his visit to Bomadi and Burutu LGAs.
Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads), Mr. Charles Aniagwu, accused him of misleading the public.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.