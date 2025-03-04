Omo-Agege pledges inclusive leadership in Delta APC

Former Deputy Senate President and Delta State APC governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has reiterated his commitment to inclusive leadership in the party.

His pledge follows the recent defections of Senator Ned Nwoko and Rep. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of ex-Governor James Ibori to the APC.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Patani, Omo-Agege assured party members of a participatory decision-making process. “I don’t claim to have a monopoly on good ideas. Engaging with stakeholders allows us to refine strategies and build a stronger, more united party,” he said.

Acknowledging past mistakes, he emphasised the need for unity at the grassroots level. “Political conflicts are inevitable, but we must resolve them and foster understanding among members,” he added. He assured loyalists their contributions would be recognised.

Meanwhile, the Delta State government has dismissed allegations of neglect made by Omo-Agege during his visit to Bomadi and Burutu LGAs.

Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads), Mr. Charles Aniagwu, accused him of misleading the public.