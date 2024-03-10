Omatseye’s book on Tinubu for launch Tuesday

An essayist and chairman of the editorial board of The Nation Newspapers, Mr Sam Omatseye, will on Tuesday unveil his new book on President Bola…

An essayist and chairman of the editorial board of The Nation Newspapers, Mr Sam Omatseye, will on Tuesday unveil his new book on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The book is titled: “Beating All Odds: diaries and Essays on How Bola Tinubu became President.”

According to a statement in Abuja by Omatseye, “The book, which is the first major work to give an account of and context to one of Nigeria’s most tempestuous election seasons, will be launched on Tuesday, March 12, at the Shehu Musa Yar Adua Centre in Abuja.

“The occasion, which is expected to attract high-profile political actors, media personalities and members of the civil societies, will be chaired by Chief Olusegun Osoba, CON, CFR, former governor of Ogun State.

“The president and commander-in-chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who is the subject of the book, is expected to attend as well as the vice president, Kashim Shettima, GCON.”

The statement said that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike will serve as chief host while Sir Kessington Adebutu will be the chief presenter.

“The book will be reviewed by Louis Odion, former senior technical adviser to the president.”