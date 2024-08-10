Olympics: How Kenyan-born athlete who was rejected at home won Gold for Bahrain

Kenyan-born Winfred Yavi won the women’s Olympic 3,000 metres steeplechase gold medal for her adopted country, Bahrain, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Yavi, who changed…

Kenyan-born Winfred Yavi won the women’s Olympic 3,000 metres steeplechase gold medal for her adopted country, Bahrain, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yavi, who changed her nationality in 2014 and started representing Bahrain in 2016, dominated the race, setting an Olympic record time of 8 minutes 52.76 seconds.

Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech took an early lead and was shoulder-to-shoulder Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai but faded in the last lap and ended sixth, while France’s Alice Finot celebrated her fourth-place finish in a very fast race.

Chepkoech, 33, holds the world record of 8:44.32 but has never won an Olympic medal in the event.

In Tokyo, it was Chemutai who delivered the upset and took the gold from favourite Chepkoech to become the first Ugandan woman to win an Olympic medal in any sport.

The victory marks a significant moment for Yavi, who has faced criticism and backlash for her decision to represent Bahrain.

In a post-race interview, the 28-year-old athlete revealed that she had been overlooked by Kenyan selectors despite her impressive performances, citing bribery as a major obstacle.

“I tried for so long to represent Kenya, but I was never given the chance. I was told I needed to pay $2,000 to be selected, which was impossible for me,” she said.

Despite Yavi competing for Bahrain internationally, she dedicated her Olympic success to Kenya, her homeland.

“I would love to tell my fellow Kenyans that this medal means a lot both for me and my team back there, and it is also a dream come true for me,” she said after her victory.

In addition to the 2024 Olympic gold medal, Yavi has won several high-profile races, such as the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 Paris Diamond League series, among others.