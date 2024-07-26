Olympics: Go for gold, Tinubu charges, Tobi Amusan, others

As the 2024 Paris Olympic Games gets underway in France, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged Team Nigeria at the games to be worthy Ambassadors…

In a statement on Friday, Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said Tinubu has sent his full support and that of over 200 million Nigerians to the team, saying the citizens were praying and cheering for their success.

A total of 88 Team Nigeria athletes, including 63 women and 25 men, are flying Nigeria’s flag in 12 sports at the Paris Olympics.

This is as the President assures the “bold and courageous ambassadors representing the country of his full support and that of over 200 million Nigerians back home, praying and cheering for their success.

“As the Games officially opens with the ‘Parade of Nations’, President Tinubu looks forward to watching the nation’s flagbearer, Ms.Tobi Amusan, the current world record holder in the 100 metres hurdles, and other athletes compete with honour and dedication on the international stage.

“The President enjoins the athletes to exhibit the resilience, courage, respect, self-control, and good sportsmanship that Nigerians are known for.”

President Tinubu also urged the coaching crew, support staff, and Nigerian spectators who will be watching the Games in Paris to remain worthy ambassadors of the country.