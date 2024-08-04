Olympics: D’Tigress beat Canada to reach first quarter-finals

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Nigerian senior female basketball team, D’Tigress, on Sunday, pulled all plugs to beat their Canadian counterparts 79-70 in the last group match of the Women’s Basketball event at the ongoing Olympic Games.

Nigeria lost the second and fourth quarters 23-19, 24-19 respectively, and won the third 23-5 which proved to be the difference.

The first quarter was tied at 18 points each.

Ezinne Kalu led scoring for Nigeria with 21 points, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah had 7 rebounds to lead that section, while Promise Amukamara had the most assists, 6.

The victory ensured that Nigeria reached the basketball quarter-finals for the first time ever against a Canadian team ranked 5th in the world.

D’Tigress, Africa’s number one had subdued world number three Australia in their first group game of the Olympics in Paris.

 

