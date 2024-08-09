Olympics: Botswana declares holiday to honor gold medalist

Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, has declared a public holiday following the Olympic exploits of Letsile Tebogo at Paris 2024. The 21-year-old speedster stunned pre-race favourite…

Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, has declared a public holiday following the Olympic exploits of Letsile Tebogo at Paris 2024.

The 21-year-old speedster stunned pre-race favourite Noah Lyles to the Olympic 200m title in a blazing new African Record (AR) of 19.46s.

With his victory, Tebogo became the first man from Africa to win an Olympic 200m title and a gold medal for his country at the Games.

In honour of his historic feat, a statement from the office of the president of Botswana on Friday reads: “His Excellency, Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, hereby declares to the nation, that he has found it a fitting tribute to Mr. Letsile Tebogo, ‘Botswana’s Sensation’, to grant Batswana and residents an afternoon day-off, on this very day, Friday the 9th August, 2024.”

Masisi said Tebogo’s victory deserves to be etched in the records of Botswana’s history.

“The decision has been duly made to recognize and honor Letsile Tebogo as the first Motswana and first African to win a Gold Medal for 200m in the history of the Olympics.

“Furthermore, the President underscores, recognizes and acknowledges Letsile’s performance and achievement as markedly outstanding, and deserving of the nation to pause and celebrate him in a most unique, appropriate, and responsible manner, that will be etched in the annals of the history of the Republic,” the statement added.