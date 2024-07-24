Olympics: Argentina football team booed after racism scandal

Argentina’s Olympic football team were given a hostile reception by fans in their opening match against Morocco on Wednesday, after a recent racism scandal following…

Argentina’s Olympic football team were given a hostile reception by fans in their opening match against Morocco on Wednesday, after a recent racism scandal following their senior side’s Copa America triumph.

The players were met with boos and whistles when they entered the field in Saint-Etienne, while the Argentinian national anthem was also jeered.

The vast majority of the 35,000-strong crowd, most of them supporting Morocco, continued to whistle at Argentina’s players during the game.

FIFA has announced an investigation into the chants sung by Argentina players, including Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 23, after they won the Copa America with a 1-0 final victory over Colombia.

The song targeted France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe among others and included racist and homophobic insults.

The Group B Olympic meeting ended in a 2-1 defeat for the two-time gold medallists despite the South Americans believing they had snatched a late equaliser.

Fans responded to that goal by raining down projectiles, including plastic bottles and cups, onto the pitch where the Argentinians were celebrating.

Meanwhile, at the Stade de France in Paris, the Argentine rugby sevens team were also jeered in their matches against Kenya and Samoa.

“I was surprised today when we came out against Kenya and they started to boo. I was like, ‘Wow, what is going on?'” said Argentina’s Gaston Revol.

“But it’s OK. I understand it is because of a soccer game or something, maybe. They hate us. But I can work with it. We will be OK.”