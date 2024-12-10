Oluyede assumes office as army chief

Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Monday, formally assumed duty as the 24th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) after he was confirmed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Oluyede promised to adopt an all-inclusive leadership approach to foster a collaborative and effective army to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

He made the pledge while addressing Principal Staff Officers.

The COAS commended the officers and soldiers for the support, strength, and commitment shown during the solemn period leading to the burial of the erstwhile COAS, late Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

He emphasised the importance of innovation in proffering security solutions and urged commanders to think creatively and develop novel strategies to combat emerging threats.

The army chief assured officers of his commitment to providing the troops with the needed support and morale toward ending terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.

He enjoined commanders at all levels to fashion out innovative ways to end terrorism and insurgency in the northeast and other volatile regions in the country.

Earlier, the Chief of Administration, Maj.-Gen. Ohwonigho Akpor described the event as a solemn regimental procedure, where the old Nigerian Army flag had to be retired to the museum for custody.

Akpor said it was supposed to be presented to the outgoing COAS for retention, as an honour and reminder of his command of the Nigerian army.

‘Lakurawa will soon be a thing of the past’

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff Oluyede has assured Nigerians that the Lakurawa group, which has been terrorising parts of the North, will soon be defeated.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Monday, Oluyede revealed that efforts are underway to explore alternative strategies to address insecurity and improve the overall security situation.

The COAS, who recently visited several army formations, expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ongoing collaboration with neighbouring countries to combat cross-border insurgency.

He stated, “We are hitting them hard on the Nigerian side, and once we pressure them here, they often flee to the Niger Republic. With the Niger Republic now on board, it means that very soon, Lakurawa will be a thing of the past.”

Oluyede emphasised the growing cooperation between Nigeria and its neighbours in the fight against terrorism, particularly about the Lakurawa group.