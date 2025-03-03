Oluwo reacts as Tinubu names Gen Nafiu NYSC DG

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Brigadier-General Olukunle Nafiu as the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Oluwo, in a statement on Monday by his press secretary, Alli Ibrahim, congratulated the new NYSC helmsman, saying he was elated to receive the news of his appointment.

According to the monarch, Brigadier-General Nafiu’s appointment is a testament to his dedication to promoting the security architecture of Nigeria and sustaining her unity.

The new NYSC Director-General hails from Ileogbo in Iwoland, Osun State.

Oluwo noted that Brigadier-General Nafiu’s role as the NYSC DG has placed him in the position of a father to the Nigerian youths.

“You are now a man of many parts. As such, balancing the roles requires wisdom which I’m sure shall be divinely given by Almighty God as usual.

“I pray for divine guidance, protection and wisdom in your new role. My good God will continue to strengthen you to constructively manage the scheme with unprecedented positive achievements.

“Hail from Ileogbo in Iwoland, you are one of our pride and monumental assets to Osun State, Nigeria, Africa and the world by extension,” he said.