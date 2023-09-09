Oluwo congratulates new Soun Ogbomosho

The paramount ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has congratulated Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, on his appointment as Soun of Ogbomosho. Oluwo described…

The paramount ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has congratulated Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, on his appointment as Soun of Ogbomosho.

Oluwo described his appointment as a blessing “to pure, unadulterated monarchy in Yorubaland”, urging his contenders to “cooperate with the Godly chosen to move Ogbomosho forward.”

The monarch in statement said, “I felicitate and congratulate the new Soun of Ogbomosho, His Royal Majesty, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, on his ascension to the throne of his forefathers. I have a strong hope that his enthronement will be a blessing to the pure, unadulterated Yoruba monarchy and institution as enshrined by our founding father, Oduduwa “

“I beseech his contenders to resign to the will of Olodumare (God) by cooperating with the newly appointed Soun to move Ogbomosho land forward. Only God enthrones.”

“Equally, I commend Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the kingmakers for making the right choice. God will strengthen the new king to pilot the affairs of the ancient city.”

