Olushola Oladoja elected NANS National President

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has elected Comr. Olushola Oladoja as president.

The University of Jos Postgraduate student emerged winner after polling 300 votes following a keenly contested convention held at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

He defeated Salauhudeen Suleiman, a student of Yakubu Gowon University (University of Abuja) and Gambo Abubakar from Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai, Niger State.

The convention, which brought together over 358 Senators (Students’ Union Government Presidents) from tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

The election was conducted under the leadership of Comr. Suleiman Sariki, who served as the Convention Chairman.

Some of the students who participated in the exercise described it as “free, fair, and credible election.”

The newly elected president is expected to lead NANS in advocating for students’ rights, quality education, and better welfare conditions for Nigerian students.

