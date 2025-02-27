Olushola Oladoja elected NANS National President

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has elected Comr. Olushola Oladoja as president.
The University of Jos Postgraduate student emerged winner after polling 300 votes following a keenly contested convention held at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.
He defeated Salauhudeen Suleiman, a student of Yakubu Gowon University (University of Abuja) and Gambo Abubakar from Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai, Niger State.
The convention, which brought together over 358 Senators (Students’ Union Government Presidents) from tertiary institutions across Nigeria.
The election was conducted under the leadership of Comr. Suleiman Sariki, who served as the Convention Chairman.
Some of the students who participated in the exercise described it as “free, fair, and credible election.”
The newly elected president is expected to lead NANS in advocating for students’ rights, quality education, and better welfare conditions for Nigerian students.
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has elected Comr. Olushola Oladoja as new NANS president.
The University of Jos Postgraduate student emerged winner after polling 300 votes following a keenly contested convention held at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.
Some of the students who participated in the exercise described it as “free, fair, and credible election.”
The newly elected president is expected to lead NANS in advocating for students’ rights, quality education, and better welfare conditions for Nigerian students.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.