Olumo Rock losing its glory – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has expressed concern that the Olumo Rock “is gradually losing its prominence.” He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun…

    By Peter Moses

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has expressed concern that the Olumo Rock “is gradually losing its prominence.”

He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the celebration of the Olumo Festival 88, calling on Governor Dapo Abiodun to give the tourist site the necessary facelift.

He said, “There is a need for Gov Abiodun to unleash the tourism potentials of Olumo Rock and breathe life into it like his predecessor and make it the number one tourism destination in the state.

“If Olumo Rock is given the necessary facelift, it will surely attract tourists from across the world and it will help in improving the state’s revenue and boost its economy.”

Meanwhile, the Alake of Egbaland in Ogun State, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, called on Nigerians that: “My advice to the people is to hold firm to their God and to believe that God will never abandon them. God loves this country and that is why he has kept us together and given us all the resources far beyond so many other nations. We are supposed to be a great nation and nothing will stop us from attaining greatness.”

 

