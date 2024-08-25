✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Olukotun of Ife-Olukotun felicitates with Gov Ododo

The paramount ruler of Ife- Olukotun in Yagba East LGA of Kogi State, Oba Shuaibu Aiyegbajeje Mohammed, has congratulated the Governor of Kogi State, Usman…

img 20240825 wa0018
img 20240825 wa0018

The paramount ruler of Ife- Olukotun in Yagba East LGA of Kogi State, Oba Shuaibu Aiyegbajeje Mohammed, has congratulated the Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, whose election victory was affirmed by the Supreme Court on Friday.

In his letter of congratulations to the governor, the monarch expressed his joy on behalf of the Ife Olukotun community on the pronouncement of the apex court.

He expressed his loyalty to the administration and promised to give full support to its programmes, “especially since one of the leading lights of the administration is from his domain in the person of Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade, who is the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State.”

The Royal fathers prayed for the administration’s success in peace, tranquillity and landmark achievements.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: To earn ₦11 million naira Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated, acquire REGULAR Domains for $24 and resell it for $1000, do this many times over in one month


Click here to start.
More Stories