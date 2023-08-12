Olubumi Tunji-Ojo’s passion for the less privileged

It takes one committed heart with a sincere love for humanity to re-write the story of a person. Hon. Tunji-Ojo has been the beacon of…

It takes one committed heart with a sincere love for humanity to re-write the story of a person.

Hon. Tunji-Ojo has been the beacon of hope for the people of Ondo State and beyond.

His milk of kindness is second to none. Two weeks ago, he empowered over 1,000 market women in Ondo State with N50,000 each to boost their trade. This gesture has made a huge impact in ameliorating the sufferings of his people in the face of the fuel subsidy removal.

In the recent past while serving as a member of the 9th Assembly; he facilitated employment opportunities for over 230 verified names both within and outside Ondo State contributing to the reduction of unemployment among youths in the country, thereby reducing social tension in the region.

For the people of Akoko in Ondo State, it has been an emancipation when Honourable Tunji-Ojo constructed several quality roads linking the constituency to the world. This ensured ease of travels and selling of their farm products. It also reduced the number of lives lost on these roads. The roads always come with solar panelled light to illuminate them at night. The roads include 13km Arigidi to Okeagbe Road; Oyin Road, the Sabo Ugbe Road, Alhaja Shehifotu Road, to mention but a few under his constituency project.

Other infrastructural developments he attracted to the area include the construction of several classroom blocks in different schools in his constituency to boost education. This has made learning more convenient for school children.

Schools such as Eyo-oke Comprehensive High School Oyin Akoko; Okeagbe High School, Okeagbe, Akoko, amongst others have benefited from the gesture.

Several skill acquisitions centres have been built as part of his constituency projects with youths and women trained and empowered financially to start up their businesses.

Also remarkable was the provision of some transformers to his constituency, including the 500KVA transformer; over 36 solar powered boreholes in different communities; supply of over 10 ambulances and 50 motorbikes donated to health care facilities in the region to aid their responses to emergencies while the bikes will help health workers move into difficult remote terrains to offer quality health care to his people.

On the state security architecture, Honourable Olubumi Tunji-Ojo fondly called BTO has donated over 100 motor bikes and some vehicles to Amotekun Corps to support their surveillance and security activities in remote areas of the state.

Farmers were not left out as he has shown true patriotism and love for the less privileged.

Adesoji Fatai wrote from Akure, Ondo State

