Olubadan performs first official duty, crowns Otun Olubadan Ladoja

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, H.I.M Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1) has crowned the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, HRH Oba Rashidi Ladoja, during an…

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, H.I.M Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1) has crowned the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, HRH Oba Rashidi Ladoja, during an event which marks his first official duty as the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Daily Trust reports that on Monday, the event took place at the new Olubadan palace located at Oke Aremo in Ibadan North Local Government Area, Ibadan.

The event was attended by the acting governor of the state, Barrister Abdul-Raheem Adebayo Lawal, who presented the staff of office and certificate to the newly crowned monarch on behalf of the state government.

Also in attendance were members of the Olubadan-in-Council, family heads, political office holders and well wishers.

Olubadan, the consenting authority who crowned Oba Rasidi Ladoja and had earlier presided over the first Olubadan – in Council meeting of his tenure, used the opportunity to congratulate the people of Ibadan land on the renewed unity amongst Ibadan kingmakers which will translate to peace, progress and development in the land.

“With the coronation of Oba Rasidi Ladoja as a beaded crown Oba, my reign is starting on a very harmonious note to the benefit of Ibadan land as all kingmakers are all now on the same page,” HIM said.

The Acting Governor, Adebayo Lawal, while speaking congratulated and commended the people of Ibadan for this development stressing that the state government is committed to strengthening the traditional institution in the state to a pace-setting status worthy of emulation in the country.

The newly crowned monarch, H.R.M Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, responding, noted that the people of Ibadan are one and have ways of settling their misunderstanding.

“They said we should do it the way it is supposed to be done. Ibadan is capable of doing its own thing. We have ways of doing our things. Once we enter the inner chamber, you must realise that things will change. All the problems is as a result of misunderstanding,” Oba Ladoja said.