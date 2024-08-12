Olubadan crowns Ladoja in first official duty

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1), has crowned the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, during an event which…

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1), has crowned the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, during an event which marks his first official duty as the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Daily Trust reports that the event took place on Monday at the new Olubadan palace located at Oke Aremo in the Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The event was attended by the acting Governor of the state, Barrister Abdul-Raheem Adebayo Lawal who presented the staff of office and certificate to the newly crowned monarch on behalf of the state government.

Also in attendance were members of the Olubadan-in-Council, family heads, political office holders and well wishers.

Olubadan, the consenting authority who crowned Oba Rasidi Ladoja, had earlier presided over the first Olubadan-in-Council meeting.

He congratulated the people of Ibadanland on the renewed unity amongst Ibadan kingmakers, saying it will translate to peace, progress and development in the land.

“With the coronation of Oba Rasidi Ladoja as a beaded crown Oba, my reign is starting on a very harmonious note to the benefit of Ibadanland as all kingmakers are all now on the same page,” he said.

The acting governor congratulated the people of Ibadan on this development, stressing that the state government was committed to strengthening the traditional institution in the state to a pacesetting status worthy of emulation in the country.

In his remarks, the newly crowned monarch Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, noted that the people of Ibadan are one and have ways of settling their misunderstanding.

“They said we should do it the way it is supposed to be done. Ibadan is capable of doing its own thing. We have ways of doing our things. Once we enter the inner chamber, you must realise that things will change. All the problems are as a result of misunderstanding,” Oba Ladoja said.

Oba Ladoja received instruments of office from the acting governor.