Olu of Warri, wife to host  Côte d’Ivoire’s Deputy Senate President

In a historic moment for diplomacy, cultural exchange, and female leadership, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, the 21st Olu of Warri, and Her Majesty Olori Atuwatse III, are set to host Senator Fanny Moussokoura Chantel, Deputy Senate President of Côte d’Ivoire and 1st Vice President of the ECOWAS Female Parliament Association (ECOFEPA).

Taking place from 23rd to 25th January 2025, this visit underscores the Warri Kingdom’s commitment to forging international partnerships and advancing sustainable development across Africa.

Described as a milestone in fostering regional collaboration and promoting the role of women in leadership, the three-day visit will feature impactful events that spotlight the Warri Kingdom’s rich heritage, commitment to empowerment, and dedication to environmental sustainability.

The Royal Court of the Warri Kingdom emphasised the importance of this engagement, stating that it represents not just a celebration of shared values but a bold step towards creating a lasting legacy of cooperation and progress between the Warri Kingdom and the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

“This visit represents a unique opportunity to celebrate our shared values, strengthen our collaboration, and create meaningful dialogue for the betterment of our communities,” said His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III.

Her Majesty Olori Atuwatse III added, “It is a privilege to welcome Senator Chantal to the Warri Kingdom. Together, we will explore ways to empower women, preserve our heritage, and advance sustainable development across Africa.”

Programme

Highlights

Day 1: January 23, 2025

The visit begins with a grand cultural reception at the airport, offering a vibrant display of the Warri Kingdom’s rich heritage and traditions. This ceremonial welcome will set the tone for three days of high-profile engagements.

Day 2: January 24, 2025

The second day features the Women’s Town Hall Meeting, hosted by His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with Senator Chantal as the keynote speaker. Discussions will centre on women’s empowerment and sustainable community development, with distinguished attendees including:

Dr. Toyin Agbolayah, Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor on Community Development.

Hon. Commissioner Orode Uduaghan, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs & Girl Child Development.

Senator Chantal will then visit the Royal Iwere Foundation project site and participate in a tree-planting ceremony at the Orugbo Love Garden, symbolising a shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

The day concludes with a private dinner hosted by Her Majesty Olori Atuwatse III, bringing together the visiting dignitary and select high-profile guests for an evening of dialogue and camaraderie.

Day 3: Strengthening Ties

The final day will provide an opportunity for regional dialogue, reinforcing ties between the Warri Kingdom and the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

A Milestone for Female Leadership and Regional Collaboration

Senator Chantal, a leading advocate for female leadership and regional cooperation, brings a wealth of experience in advancing the role of women across West Africa. Her visit represents an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, share ideas, and address pressing regional issues.

The Royal Court has expressed its excitement about the visit, highlighting its importance in building bridges and creating a legacy of collaboration and progress.

This historic occasion underscores the Warri Kingdom’s commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships that promote empowerment, sustainability, and unity across the West African region.