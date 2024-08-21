Olu of Warri: Three Years of Purposeful Leadership

By: Adeniyi Ifetayo

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, stands as a testament to purposeful leadership, grace, and an unwavering commitment to the advancement of his people, as a traditional authority in Nigeria. Three years have passed since his ascension to the throne, and these years have been marked by transformation, resilience, and a deep connection to both history and modernity. His is a reign of vision, deft leadership, and a reflection of his dedication to the betterment of Iwereland and Nigeria as a whole.

From the moment he ascended the throne in August 2021, Ogiame Atuwatse III made it clear that his reign would be divinely inspired. He acknowledged this in his one-year anniversary speech when he reflected on the role of God in his ascension: “There is no part of this that has been of my own doing, it was and remains God’s divine project.” This sense of divine purpose has been the foundation upon which he has built his leadership philosophy, positioning the Warri Kingdom for growth and prosperity.

Reconnecting with the Past for a Better Future:

Ogiame Atuwatse III’s reign has been steeped in the wisdom of his ancestors, and he has continuously emphasized the importance of connecting with the past to chart a better future for his people. In his speech commemorating his one-year anniversary, he paid homage to his predecessor, Ogiame Ikenwoli, and acknowledged the ancestral guidance that would propel Iwereland forward. This connection to the past is not mere nostalgia; it serves as a reminder that the challenges and triumphs of history inform the decisions of the present.

His Majesty also made it clear that the Itsekiri people must reposition themselves within the evolving dynamics of modern Nigeria. He asserted that “our ancestors are at this moment, smiling down on us filled with pride and joy as they see us ready and braced for the journey towards repositioning our dear Iwere Kingdom within the prevailing reality of today’s Nigeria and the world at large.” This statement highlights Ogiame’s foresight in recognizing the necessity for the Warri Kingdom to adapt to contemporary realities without losing its cultural identity.

The Symbolism of the Crowns:

One of the most significant moments in Ogiame Atuwatse III’s early reign was the introduction of a new pair of gold and silver crowns. The progression from coral to silver and now gold represents the physical and symbolic evolution of the Warri Kingdom. It is more than just a change in royal attire; it is a manifestation of the spiritual, social, and economic advancement that Ogiame envisions for his people. This vision is deeply tied to his belief that the Warri Kingdom has a divine purpose in the formation of a successful Nigeria, a purpose that transcends political divisions and historical grievances.

Empowering the People: A Commitment to Education and Development:

Central to Ogiame Atuwatse III’s leadership is his unwavering commitment to education and the empowerment of the people of Warri. Through the Royal Iwere Foundation (RIF), the humanitarian arm of the Warri Kingdom Monarchy, Ogiame has spearheaded initiatives aimed at improving the quality of education in the South-South region. One such initiative is the Teachers’ Training Program, which equips early childhood educators with modern techniques for effective classroom delivery. The masterclass, which took place in August 2024, was designed to align with Sustainable Development Goal 4, which focuses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

The Queen Consort, HRH Olori Atuwatse III, who has been instrumental in the success of the Royal Iwere Foundation, lauded the importance of empowering teachers, stating, “Educating and empowering the teachers of the South-South region and beyond is crucial for combating the alarming out-of-school population in the Niger Delta and is salient for strengthening quality foundational education which is required for nation-building.” This focus on education underscores the belief that the future of the Warri Kingdom—and indeed Nigeria—depends on the intellectual and emotional development of its young people.

The Teachers’ Training Program is just one example of how Ogiame Atuwatse III has leveraged partnerships to bring development to his kingdom. In 2023, the Warri Kingdom entered into a partnership with Tampere City in Finland, aimed at fostering cooperation in education, digital transformation, and regional development. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Warri Kingdom and Tampere City is a groundbreaking step in promoting knowledge transfer and capacity building, essential components for the kingdom’s growth.

Uniting Iwereland and Nigeria:

Ogiame Atuwatse III’s reign has been marked by a focus on unity, not only within the Warri Kingdom but also throughout Nigeria. He has continuously called on all Itsekiri sons and daughters, both at home and abroad, to join in the efforts to build a stronger, more prosperous Iwereland. His invitation to his subjects during his second coronation anniversary was clear: “Let us make Iwereland better. Together, we can attain the height of greatness.” This call to action reflects his belief in collective responsibility and the need for all Itsekiri people to contribute to the development of their homeland.

Beyond Iwereland, Ogiame Atuwatse III has positioned himself as a leader with a vision for national development. His efforts to harness the benefits of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) demonstrate his commitment to leveraging Nigeria’s resources for the development of the Warri Kingdom. The Iwere master plan, which aims to develop oil-producing areas in Iwereland while ensuring that non-oil-producing regions are not left behind, is a testament to his inclusive approach to governance.

A Vision for the Youth and Women of Warri Kingdom:

One of the hallmarks of Ogiame Atuwatse III’s reign has been his focus on the empowerment of youth and women. Recognizing that the future of the Warri Kingdom lies in the hands of its younger generation, he has consistently urged the youth of the Niger Delta to look beyond oil and gas and to channel their energy into endeavors that will create long-lasting value. “We must look beyond oil and gas, and channel our energy in the right directions towards endeavours that will result in added value across board,” he said during his first year on the throne. This forward-thinking approach encourages the youth to explore opportunities in technology, entrepreneurship, and other sectors that have the potential to drive sustainable development.

In addition to youth empowerment, Ogiame has placed significant emphasis on the role of women in the development of Iwereland. His commitment to honoring and supporting women is evident in his words: “We will ensure that our women, both old and young, are honored and respected, not only by word, but in actual cultural practice.” This is not mere rhetoric; it is a promise that has been backed by action. The Royal Iwere Foundation has actively sought to empower women through various initiatives, recognizing that their contributions are vital to the kingdom’s progress.

International Recognition and Diplomatic Outreach

Ogiame Atuwatse III’s leadership has not gone unnoticed on the global stage. Within two years of his ascension, the Federal Government of Nigeria conferred on him the prestigious award of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), recognizing his contributions to national development. Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori described Ogiame as a “great image maker” and a “marketer of Warri Kingdom and Delta State to the world,” lauding his diplomatic outreach and bilateral partnerships.

Ogiame Atuwatse III has successfully used his platform to strengthen diplomatic ties with various countries, furthering the kingdom’s development agenda. His collaboration with Finland, for instance, is a testament to his commitment to forging international partnerships that bring tangible benefits to his people. These diplomatic efforts align with the Delta State government’s MORE Agenda, which seeks to position the state as an investment destination.

A Legacy of Purposeful Leadership:

As Ogiame Atuwatse III marks his third coronation anniversary, it is evident that his reign has been defined by purposeful leadership, a deep connection to the past, and a forward-looking vision for the future. His commitment to education, youth empowerment, and the development of Iwereland has already begun to yield results, and his diplomatic outreach promises even greater progress in the years to come. Under his reign, the Warri Kingdom is not only reclaiming its rightful place in the history of Nigeria but is also setting a new standard for traditional leadership in the modern world.

Ogiame Atuwatse III’s reign is a reminder that leadership, when rooted in purpose, can transcend challenges and create lasting change. As the Warri Kingdom continues its journey under his guidance, there is no doubt that the next chapters in its history will be marked by continued growth, unity, and prosperity