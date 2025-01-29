Old students’ bodies critical to Nigeria’s education survival – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has identified the old students’ associations have critical roles to play in transforming the education sector.

According to him, the old students’ bodies can help drive initiative, policies and projects towards achieving delivery of qualitative and accessible education in the country.

Abiodun spoke during the 65th anniversary of the Christ Apostolic Grammar School Old Students Association held within the school premises at Iperu Remo.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, the governor said it’s always gratifying to see the old students lending their support to address the gap in the education sector knowing fully well that the intervention of the old students is not because they wanted anything in return other than the continued progress of the education sector in the country.

He hailed the old students for not only limiting the 65th anniversary to wining and dining but for also embarking on projects that are crucial to achieving qualitative education in the state.

The governor said that his administration would continue to pursue initiatives that enhance conducive learning atmosphere and support a greater future for the students in the state.

Speaking during the programme, the National President of Christ Apostolic Grammar School Old Students Association, Armstrong Akintunde, said the whole essence of the anniversary is to galvanise the strength of the past students of the school to further contribute to its greatness.

Akintunde said, “This anniversary is a call to service, it is a call to action that reminds us of our duty to give back to the school that has laid the foundation of the success story each of us flaunts today.”

The property merchant urged the old students to use the occasion of the anniversary to foster unity and be deeply committed into working out a greater future for the coming generation.

Highlight of the anniversary include the commissioning of the ultramodern Gatehouse of the school donated by the old students as well as a Toyota coastal bus for the students and another mini bus for the executives of CAGSOSA.