City News

Olanrewaju replaces Mba as Ogun CP

Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju has been deployed as the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, replacing Frank Mba, an Assistant Inspector General Police (AIG).

Mba who got his promotion recently assumed office as Ogun CP in February.

The police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Wednesday, disclosed Olanrewaju’s redeployment in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

He said the new CP, a graduate of history/political science, joined the Nigeria Police Force as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990 and was trained at the Police Academy, Kaduna annexe.

 

