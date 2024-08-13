✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Olam commits N6.5bn to social investments in Nigeria

Olam Agri, an agribusiness in food, feed, and fibre in Nigeria, on Monday, said it is expanding its Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CR&S) investment strategy to deepen its social, environmental, and economic development impact within the country.

The company said it has committed to a four-year development plan, allocating approximately N6.5 billion to various CR&S initiatives.

It said these initiatives are designed to drive socioeconomic growth within the communities where it operates.

The initiative focuses on five key areas: supporting farmers and farming communities, enhancing education and skill development for young people, economic empowerment of indigent women, promoting health and nutrition, and reducing carbon emissions across its operations.

Managing Director of Olam Agri in Nigeria, Anil Nair, said, “As a business founded in Nigeria over 34 years ago, we are committed to investing in initiatives that positively transform lives and impact the livelihoods of our host communities while scaling food production in the country.”

