Okupe passes on at 72; Tinubu, Abiodun, others mourn

A former Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Doyin Okupe has died at the age of 72.

He reportedly died in a hospital in Lagos from remission of cancer.

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun confirmed his death in a statement on Friday, describing it as a personal loss. He hailed from Iperu-Remo, the hometown of Governor Abiodun.

Okupe’s passing came shortly after the demise of another revered figure, the Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Oba Adeleke Idowu-Basibo.

Abiodun paid tribute to Okupe’s lifelong service to Nigeria, noting that he remained a patriotic statesman and a committed member of the progressive political family until his final moments.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolence to the family, friends and associates of Prince Doyin Okupe.

The president in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, described Okupe as a bold and articulate advocate for national development, saying his demise would leave a void in the minds of those who know him.

Onanuga stated, “Prince Okupe made notable contributions to the medical field as the co-founder of the Royal Cross Medical Centre, Lagos and the publisher of Life Mirror, a health-focused newspaper.”

Also reacting, the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, in separate condolence messages, expressed sadness over the death of Okupe.