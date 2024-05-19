Okuama women reject return of armed youths to community

The women of Okoloba Community in Delta State have appealed to the state and federal government against the return of armed youths in the…

The women of Okoloba Community in Delta State have appealed to the state and federal government against the return of armed youths in the area.

The women expressed their views yesterday during a protest in Okoloba, Bomadi Local Government Area after they learnt of the planned return of armed youths of Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The women in their numbers, led by the chair lady of Okoloba community, Mrs Timipakebi Goodwin, and secretary, Mrs Mary Koibi, carrying placards and on black attires along the coastal fringe of Okoloba community, kicked against violence and bloodbath, as well as sent an SOS to the federal government to come to their aid.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: “We say No to violence”, “Enough of the killings on our land”, “Armed Okuama youths returning in a commando style”, “We say no to the return of armed youths of Okuama”, “Resettle Okuama people among their Ewu brothers in Ughelli South LGA” and “We mourn the killing of 17 soldiers”, among others.