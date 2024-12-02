Okpebholo swears in 3 judges ignored by Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has sworn in three judges, whom former governor Godwin Obaseki declined to inaugurate in May 2024.

Recall that the National Judicial Council had recommended and cleared eight persons to be appointed as judges of the state high court but only five of them were sworn in by the immediate past governor.

Swearing in the judges on Monday in Benin City, Okpebholo said the swearing-in was in fulfillment of his promise during his inaugural speech.

“I had promised to look into the case and today presents the privilege to right the wrong.

“Eleven months after the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC), only five of those recommended were sworn-in as judges by the immediate past administration, leaving out three, even when they had all been cleared and recommended by the same NJC,” he said.

According to him, no one should be discriminated, marginalised or hated for personal reasons, or on account of not having a godfather.

He said as judges of the state high court, they are expected to uphold high standard of conduct, ensure fair dispute resolution, uphold rights of citizens, and bring culprits to justice.

“During my swearing-in ceremony as Governor of Edo State on the 12th November 2024, I acknowledged the critical role of the judiciary under the doctrine of separation of powers. Today we are gathered here to strengthen that role for the judiciary,” the governor added.

The three judges sworn in are Ojo Maureen Osa, Okundamiya Godwin Jeff and Edoghogho Eboigbe.

Responding on behalf of others, Justice Osa lauded the governor for the opportunity given them to serve as judges and promised to dispense justice without fear or favour.