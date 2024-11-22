Okpebholo sets up committee to recover ‘missing’ gov’t vehicles under Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has set up a 12-member committee to recover all missing government vehicles under the administration of his predecessor, former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Inaugurating the committee, Governor Okpebholo gave the committee two weeks to deliver on its mandate and ensure that government vehicles in private hands are fully recovered and subsequently returned to the state government.

The committee Chairman, Kelly Okungbowa, assured that they would do justice to the assignment.

He noted that a lot of government vehicles were in private hands and the committee would ensure they are recovered within the stipulated time.

“A lot of vehicles used by the past administration are missing as those in custody of the vehicles have refused to return it. The governor deemed it fit to inaugurate us today (Friday) with a mandate to recover all government vehicles in private hands.

“I am the chairman while my vice is the former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly EDHA, Rt. Hon. Victor Edoror. We have our members across the three senatorial districts in Edo State and we are ready to do the job, abiding by the law,” he said.

He appealed to the public, who might be aware of anyone still keeping government vehicles in their houses to inform the committee to enable it recover such for the state government.