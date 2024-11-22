Okpebholo orders review of employment under Obaseki from May

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered review of all recruitment exercises carried out by the former Godwin Obaseki-led administration between May and November 2024.

The governor also approved the suspension of recruitment into the state’s civil service until further notice.

He accused heads of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of carrying out clandestine recruitment exercises into the state’s civil service.

The governor in a notice signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Umar Ikhilor on Friday, said his administration was in receipt of the report of the clandestine activities perpetuated by some commissions, boards, parastatals and agencies of government in the state.

The notice read, “Preliminary investigation reveals that these bodies have continued to issue backdated letters of employment to their cronies without due process.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this administration believes in the principle of fairness and equity which expects that all employment exercise should be merit-based, competitive and accessible to all Edo indigenes.

“Following this ugly trend, the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo has directed the immediate suspension of all employment processes as well as the review of all appointments carried out since May, 2024 by commissions, boards, parastatals and agencies of government.

“He also directed that heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies must comply with the directive.”