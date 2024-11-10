Okpebholo: Obaseki frustrating peaceful transfer of power

Edo State governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo, has accused Godwin Obaseki of sabotaging a peaceful transfer of power.

Obaseki’s tenure as Edo governor elapses on November 12, 2024.

The development is the latest in the back-and-forth that has characterised the duo’s relationship after the governorship election.

On Friday, Governor Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was planning the swearing-in of his successor without input from the state government.

He added that the APC had not bothered to invite him to the inauguration.

According to Obaseki, the APC had already borrowed about N5 billion from funds kept for the payment of the contractors for some roads in the state.

The governor further claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) intends to arrest him as soon as he hands over the reins of power.

But a PDP chieftain in the state, Kassim Afegbua, pushed back on the allegation, noting that inauguration is part of the government activities.

However, in a statement on Sunday, Godspower Inegbe, media aide to Okpebholo, said Obaseki had deployed every tool in his arsenal to frustrate the handover.

Inegbe said Obaseki has neither called to congratulate the governor-elect nor taken Okpebholo on a tour of the government house.

“Again, Obaseki also claimed that Senator Okpebholo did not invite him to the inauguration slated for next Tuesday. This is laughable, absurd, and questionable.

“Since Okpebholo was declared the winner, Obaseki has employed every means to frustrate a peaceful transfer of power”, he added.

He said: “As a sitting governor, Obaseki should tell Edo people and Nigerians if he has ever invited the governor-elect to Government House for a meeting or a tour as a responsible man.

“Has Obaseki called Senator Okpebholo to congratulate him since he won the election.”

He urged the Edo people to disregard Obaseki’s “reckless statements and support the incoming administration to remedy the many wrongs of this government”.