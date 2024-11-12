Okpebholo names Oshiomhole’s son Commissioner, makes other key appointments

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has appointed Dr Cyril Adams Oshiomhole as Health Commissioner.

In a statement on Tuesday, Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, also announced the appointment of Musa Ikhilor as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Samson Osagie as State Attorney-General.

He said their nomination was subject to confirmation of the Edo House of Assembly.

Dr Cyril Adams Oshiomhole’s academic journey began at St. Anne’s Primary School, followed by Command Secondary School, and he later pursued higher education at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery (MBBS).

Oshiomhole enrolled at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, New Orleans, LA. where he obtained a Master of Science in Public Health (MSPH, majoring in Environmental Health, Toxicology, and Disaster Management).

His academic pursuits continued at Harvard University, Boston ,where he underwent postgraduate training in Clinical Research and at Queen Mary University, London, where he studied Gastroenterology.

Ikhilor was born on the 6th of August 1980 at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City, Edo State. He attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained an LL.B in 2008 (Second class Upper Division). In 2009, he obtained a B.L. (Second class Upper Division) at the Nigerian Law School and was enrolled as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In 2017, Barr. Ikhilor proceeded to acquire his Masters degree in Telecommunications Law (LL.M) from same Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He has over 11 years of experience in Legislative Drafting, Parliamentary Administration, Lawmaking procedure and processes, Constitutional drafting and amendment, and general Legislative Governance issues working in various capacities at the National Assembly.

In 2019, he was appointed as a Consultant to the Federal House of Representatives on the review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he has been closely analysing and reviewing matters on Gender Equity, Human Rights, and strengthening Institutions of Government and creating efficient and transparent processes and systems to deliver Good Governance.

Also in 2019, he was appointed as Senior Special Assistant and later Special Adviser to the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives who also doubled as the 1st Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

In May 2022, he was assigned to act as Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria when the substantive Chief of Staff resigned to contest in the 2023 parliamentary elections.

In June 2022, Barr. Ikhilor was appointed by the Supreme of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Notary Public.

Dr. Samson Osagie, the nominee for State Attorney-General, is a private legal practitioner having been called to the Nigerian Bar on March 22nd, 1995.

He is also the current vice president of the African Bar Association (West African Region).

Born on November 11, 1967, Dr. Osagie hails from Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

He was a two term member of the Edo State House of Assembly and also the House of Representatives where he rose to the position of the Minority Whip.