Okpebholo makes first appointment

Edo State Governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo, has announced the appointment of Fred Odianosen Itua as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

According to a statement on Monday, the appointment, the first of Okpebholo’s incoming administration, will take effect on November 12.

Itua was the assistant political editor at The Sun Newspapers.

He also previously worked with Leadership Newspapers.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, a Master’s degree in Media Arts from the University of Abuja, and is in the final stages of his PhD thesis in Development Communication at Veritas University, Abuja.

With extensive experience covering the National Assembly, migration issues, health, anti-corruption, and environmental concerns, Itua brings deep insight into national and international affairs.