Okpebholo gives Edo CP 48hrs to end cult clashes

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has given the Commissioner of Police (CP), Umoru Ozigi, 48 hours to end cult clashes in the state.

The governor, who gave the order on Thursday, also banned Drivers Welfare Association and Network Empowerment in the state.

He said the CP should instruct his officers and men across the various formations to immediately swing into action and halt the unnecessary bloodbath.

“As the Governor of Edo State, cultism can not be allowed here. We must end it and very fast too.

“I have ordered the Commissioner of Police to halt the madness within 48 hours. All those involved in the killings should be stopped.

“Some associations that are causing trouble in the state, especially in Benin City, cannot be allowed to operate here. They all remain banned. The Commissioner of Police must ensure that his men carry out this instruction by giving teeth to this ban.

“Edo must be safe. That was one of my key priorities during the campaigns, and I plan to ensure that we restore it at all costs. We will not fold our arms and allow them to create unnecessary tension,” he said.