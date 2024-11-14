Okpebholo freezes Edo bank accounts

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has ordered the freezing of all State-owned bank accounts with immediate effect, until further directive.

The governor also warned commercial banks, heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to comply with the order immediately without delay.

He warned heads of MDAs and other civil servants that anyone who flout the order will be severely punished.

SPONSOR AD

“All bank accounts in all the commercial banks have been frozen. Commercial banks must comply with the order and ensure that not a dime is taken out of the confers of Government until there is a further notice.

“Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies must comply with this order and ensure that there is a full compliance without any further delays,” he said.

According to him, after the necessary investigations and reconciliations, his administration will do the needful and decide on the way forward but “for now, this order stands,”.

Also, the Governor has asked the relevant government agencies to reverse the Ministry of Roads and Bridges to the Ministry of Works.

Governor Okpebholo said since no bridges or good roads were constructed by the administration of Godwin Obaseki, it is therefore absurd to maintain such a name.

Okpenholo, in a statement by his spokesperson, Fred Itua, therefore ordered relevant government agencies to implement the new order and immediately reflect the new name.

“It is funny how you can call a government institution Ministry of Roads and Bridges. Ironically, no single bridge was built by the same administration. Not even a pedestrian bridge,” the statement said.

He said in the coming days, his administration will look into more actions of the previous administration while decisions will be taken that will be in the best interest of the State.