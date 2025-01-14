Okoya’s sons, Bobrisky other influencers involved in naira abuse

In many social events in Nigeria, partying is incomplete without wads of naira notes being gleefully thrown in the air by guests willing to show off their wealth and announce their status to the gathering.

Not a few Nigerians are culpable of this brazing act, but it is predominant among influencers and youths, with two sons of the billionaire businessman Rasaq Okoya being the latest “culprits.”

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Banknote Handling Practices, naira abuse constitutes some offences including but not limited to “spraying of, dancing or matching/stepping on the Naira; selling or trading Naira notes/coins; and mutilation, defacement, soiling of naira.”

Under Section 21 of the CBN Act, 2007, the above listed offences are punishable by imprisonment for a term of not less than six months or a fine not less than ₦50,000 or both.

Daily Trust chronicles some notable persons recently accused of naira abuse by the law enforcement agencies.

Bobrisky

The controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in April 2024 over currency mutilation and abuse of naira notes.

After pleading guilty of the offence, he was sentenced to six months in prison without an option of fine, though he was said to have been let out of the correctional centre where he was serving his jail term by some personnel.

Since then, EFCC had directed its Special Task Force against Naira Abuse and dollarisation of the economy to continue the clampdown on perpetrators and not allow any “sacred cows” in their mode of operations.

Okoya’s Children

Last week, the commission summoned Subomi and Wahab, the sons of the billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya, for interrogation over alleged abuse of the naira.

The commission insisted on inviting the duo despite the public apology tendered by one of them, who expressed remorse for his actions and asked Nigerians for forgiveness.

The brothers were directed to appear at the EFCC Lagos office on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, by 10 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2025.

They were shown in a viral video spraying naira notes while a police officer held wads of cash.

The invitation signed by Michael Wetkas, Acting Director of its Lagos Directorate, EFCC said that it was part of its commitment to enforcing Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007, which prohibits the abuse of the national currency.

The officer in the clip was also detained by the Nigeria Police Force.

Cubana Chief Priest

A Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed June 5 for the report of settlement in a case against celebrity bartender, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, over alleged abuse of the naira.

In April 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chief Priest on three counts of allegedly spraying and tampering with the naira in the denomination of N500 notes during a social event at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

Cubana pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N10 million.

Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin

In February 2023, actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin was arraigned before a Lagos Federal High Court by the EFCC for allegedly spraying new naira notes at a party. She was admitted to bail in the sum of N5m with one surety in like sum.

She was charged with tampering with the sum of N100,000 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by dancing on the notes at the said occasion.