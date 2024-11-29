Okonjo-Iweala reappointed WTO DG

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has reappointed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as its Director-General for a second term.

Okonjo-Iweala, 70, had announced her intention to seek a second term in September.

Chair of the General Council, Ambassador Petter Ølberg of Norway, also informed WTO members that no other nominations were received before the 8 November deadline.

WTO confirmed Okonjo-Iweala’s reappointment via X on Friday in a terse post.

According to the global trade institution, the reappointment will take effect on September 1, 2025.

“Breaking: the General Council has appointed Director-General @NOIweala for a second term, effective 1 September 2025. More details to follow,” the post read.

The appointment of the Director-General is made by consensus among the WTO’s 166 member countries, a process the Nigerian successfully navigated despite initial hurdles.