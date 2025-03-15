Okomu national park, ANI investor partner on boosting conservation

Okomu National Park Service (NPS) in Edo State has partnered with the Africa Nature Investors (ANI) foundation as part of efforts to boost conservation and tourism potential of the park.

Speaking with journalists on the partnership, the Conservator of Park, based in Edo State, Lawrence Osaze, said the partnership which started in 2022 is already yielding results for the benefit of the park

According to him, the partnership with ANI’s had led to significant reduction in illegal trees logging, poaching of animals, encroachment by farmers, and other criminal activities that hitherto bedeviled the park.

He said ANI Foundation was invited to the park following the eco-tourism sustainability scheme it brought to bear in its ongoing partnership with the NPS regarding the Gashaka Gumti National Park in Taraba and Adamawa States.

“Before this partnership, we had a serious challenge of illegal logging around the place. But, as we joined forces together and the story today is entirely different, the park is relatively peaceful, and logging and other activities inimical to the growth of park are at the barest minimum.”

Continuing, Osaze said with the partnership, his desired was to make Okomu national park the eco-tourism hub in Nigeria, where tourists across the globe seeking pleasure patronise.

“ANI Foundation and Okomu National Park have been working well together in the areas of park protection and community engagements, among others.”

Also speaking, ANI Foundation’s Project Manager for Okomu National Park, Peter Abanyam, said though Okomu park was the smallest national park in Nigeria in terms of size, but it was rich regarding species diversity.

“Our aim at ANI is to make Africa’s nature and wildlife a source of pride to Africans and to demonstrate that appropriate private sector investment can make nature conservation sustainable and profitable in a manner that benefits local and regional development.

“Okomu National Park is one of the biodiversity hotspots within this region in Nigeria, for especially the African Forest Elephant, which is a flagship species.

“Okomu is also important for the monkey species known as the White Throated Monkey, which endemic in this park.

He opined that the foundation was determined to make Africa’s nature and wildlife sources of pride to Africans, thereby demonstrating that appropriate private-sector investment could make nature conservation sustainable and profitable.

He said ANI has commenced upgrading of infrastructure in the park, recruited, equiped and trained 38 Forest Rangers who have been deployed on regular anti-poaching patrols to curtail illegal activities such as logging. Poaching and farm encroachment.

Earlier, The Iyase of Udo, Patrick Igbinidu, assured of the community continue to support ANI and Okomu national park, as they had shown commitment to develop the area and empower the people through savings and loan initiative.