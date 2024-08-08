Ojudu, Yakasai other Tinubu’s aides to drive citizens’ engagement  

Six Senior Special Assistants to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Community Engagement to directly engage with the citizenry as part of efforts to effectively communicate…

Seun Ajayi, Head of Media, Presidential Community Engagement Office, in a statement, said the development followed the President’s recent national broadcast and the subsequent clamour for the administration to engage with the members of the public through its appointees on policies, projects, and programmes.

“The whole idea is to strengthen the relationship between the government and its citizens and the newly established Presidential Community Engagement Office, a crucial bridge between the Federal Government and local communities in Nigeria, is leading this initiative,” Ajayi said.

According to Ajayi, the office has also introduced the Citizens’ Assembly, a nationwide programme designed to ensure that the voices of the people are heard and considered in national decision-making processes.

She noted that the initiative was aimed at creating a more inclusive and responsive government by facilitating meaningful engagements with the public.

“Dedicated to fostering collaboration, amplifying local voices, and promoting socio-economic development, the office plays a pivotal role in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration.

“The six Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) to the President on Community Engagement; Moremi Ojudu (South-West), Chioma Nweze (South-East), Gift Johnbull (South-South), Abiodun Essiet (North-Central), Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai (North-West), Abdulhamid Yahaya Abba (North-East), have been tasked with returning to their communities in the geo-political zones to engage directly with citizens.

“Their mission is to ensure that the President’s policies and programmes are well understood and that public feedback is actively incorporated into the government’s agenda,” Ajayi added.