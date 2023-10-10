Oil theft: Senate probes army, navy, NSCDC, others

The Senate has ordered a thorough investigation into the actions of security forces and militia groups using sophisticated methods to steal crude oil in the…

The Senate has ordered a thorough investigation into the actions of security forces and militia groups using sophisticated methods to steal crude oil in the country.

This followed a motion during Tuesday’s plenary by Senator Ned Munir Nwoko (Delta North), who noted that available statistical data have shown that pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering had brought Nigeria into serious socio-economic crisis.

He said oil theft has cost Nigeria a staggering revenue loss of N2.3 trillion this year.

The lawmaker alleged that some bad eggs within the security agencies conspired with unscrupulous figures within the oil industry to engage in illicit activity of oil theft.

This, he said, undermined the collaborative efforts of the Joint Task Force of the Nigerian military and other various security entities to combat the menace.

Senator Nwoko further said there had been accusations and counter-accusations of oil bunkering and various other crimes between the military and local militia groups.

These allegations, he said, underscored the significant level of sabotage and disruption to the nation’s economic backbone.

“In 2022, it was reported that Nigeria suffered daily losses of approximately 437,000 barrels of crude oil, amounting to a value of $23 million, due to criminal activities.

“In March 2023, Nigeria incurred a substantial loss of 65.7 million barrels of crude oil, valued at $83 per barrel, translating to a staggering revenue loss of N2.3 trillion as a result of oil theft,” he added.

He, therefore, urged the Senate to carry out a holistic investigation into the activities of the oil thieves and their collaborators in the security forces.

Senator Buhari Abdulfatai (APC, Oyo) called for punitive measures to combat oil bunkering.

“We carry out investigations every year but at the end, nothing has come out of it. We need to review our laws and take punitive measures against oil thieves,” he said.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo) said oil theft was an organised crime involving the bunkers and the security operatives.

This, he said, explained why many security agents lobbied their superiors to be posted to the oil producing communities.

The Senate, therefore, directed its committees on Petroleum Resources (Upstream, Downstream and Gas), Host Communities and Niger Delta Affairs) to carry out holistic investigation into the actions of security forces, militia groups, the locals, oil company employees and any individual or entity suspected to be using sophisticated methods to pilfer from oil facilities.

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said oil theft had impacted negatively on the country’s oil production capacity despite its growing population.

He asked the committees to carry out a thorough probe and report back to the Senate in six weeks.

