Oil Theft: Children, Women Used As Shields At Illegal Refinery Sites – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed concern over a new trend in oil bunkering, saying children and women are being used as human shields at illegal refining camps.

Governor Diri, who stated this on Tuesday during a meeting with first-class traditional rulers in the state and local government chairmen at the Government House, Yenagoa, said the ugly situation was discovered by security operatives on reconnaissance operations.

He called on traditional rulers to educate their subjects on the dangers of the illegal business to human health and the environment.

SPONSOR AD

He said: “The report I received recently is that at illegal bunkering sites, they now have children and women, which is a dimension I have never heard before.

“Sometimes, when the military are authorised to destroy those camps and they get there on reconnaissance, they discover that children and women are used to shield those places. So, we all have to work together in our domains to educate our people.

“There was a situation where the military moved in and discovered that children and women were there and had to withdraw.”

Governor Diri urged the monarchs and council chairmen to take steps to curb the menace which he said occurred in Southern Ijaw, Ekeremor, Brass and Nembe council areas.

He also charged the monarchs to report to him oil bunkering sites in their domains, stressing that the ugly trend could be addressed through collaborative efforts