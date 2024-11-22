Oil theft: Amnesty Office assures DHQ team of collaboration

Dennis Otuaro, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), has assured the Defence Headquarters Joint Monitoring Team that the programme will support their mandate to curb crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta.

Otuaro stated this on Thursday when the joint monitoring team led by Major General Jamil Jimoh paid him a courtesy visit at the PAP Office in Abuja.

In a statement issued by Igoniko Oduma, his Special Assistant on Media, the PAP boss said the office was willing to work with the joint monitoring team.

He stressed that it was part of the mandate assigned to him by President Bola Tinubu in the government’s determination to address the challenges in the region.

He said: “I know that the essence of the PAP is for national and human security in the country and the region. We are going to work with you at any time. It’s part of the things we can do within the mandate given to me by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Based on that, we will collaborate with you to ensure the eradication of oil bunkering and other related activities in the Niger Delta.”

Earlier, the team’s leader, Major General Jimoh, had solicited the support of the PAP to enable them to do their work very well and explained that the visit was part of the team’s tour of the Niger Delta to interface with stakeholders.