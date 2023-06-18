Oil theft allegation: Police, SSS should probe Dokubo – ex-Army GOC

A retired Army Major General, Tajudeen Olanrewaju, has asked the police and the State Security Service (SSS) to invite a Niger Delta ex-militant, Asari Dokubo for questioning over his recent allegation that the military is behind 99 per cent of oil theft in the country.

While responding yesterday, Olanrawaju said the allegation was too weighty not to be taken seriously by the federal government, saying such would constitute a breach of national security.

He said there was need for Dokubo to “divulge all that he knows so records will be set straight.”

Olanrewaju, who was a General Officer Commanding (GOC) Third Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army, said “the allegation looks more like an attempt to bring down the military and make militancy popular in the eyes of the people.”

He said, “It should not be heard that an Asari Dokubo and his boys were able to carry arms and now boasting around to be behind the success against insecurity of terrorists and bandits on the Abuja-Kaduna axis, Niger State and across the Niger Delta, while putting the military up as liars for laying claims to same.

“This is a cheap political blackmail. Dokubo should be directed by the president to provide whatever evidence is available to him to the security services. An individual like Dokubo cannot eat his cake and have it. He’s now the complainant, jury and court.

“He has taken an open criticism of the entire security services and has whitewashed them in the public. The accusation is strong and grimed enough to be thoroughly investigated through a commission of inquiry and steps taken accordingly.”

“This man is playing to the gallery without any proof of evidence, and so, he should not be treated lightly. It is in the interest of Mr President to act on the open denigrating of his status as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

