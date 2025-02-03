✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Business | Top Story

Oil marketers now loading petrol from PH, Warri refineries — PETROAN

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) says its members are now loading petroleum products from the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

In a statement on Saturday, Joseph Obele, PETROAN’s spokesman, said the loading has doused previous doubts that the refineries owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) were not fully operational.

“PETROAN members are now loading petroleum products, including Dual-Purpose Kerosene, Automotive Gas Oil, and Premium Motor Spirits,” he said.

SPONSOR AD
Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories