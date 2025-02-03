Oil marketers now loading petrol from PH, Warri refineries — PETROAN

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) says its members are now loading petroleum products from the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.
In a statement on Saturday, Joseph Obele, PETROAN’s spokesman, said the loading has doused previous doubts that the refineries owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) were not fully operational.
“PETROAN members are now loading petroleum products, including Dual-Purpose Kerosene, Automotive Gas Oil, and Premium Motor Spirits,” he said.
