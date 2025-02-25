OIDA concludes tour of 17 chiefdoms, holds Heritage Day in Abuja

The Original Inhabitants Development Association (OIDA), an umbrella body of the indigenous people of the FCT, said it has successfully concluded its sensitization tour of the 17 chiefdoms across the six area councils of the territory.
OIDA’s President, Pastor Danladi Jeji, while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, said the association’s next agenda after the democratic participation tour of the chiefdoms, was to organis its Heritage Day, which provide avenue for the nine indigenous tribes to meet on March1, 2025 at Kubwa, Abuja, in order to showcase their culture and traditions.
He said the day was to draw the attention of the whole world that there are people who are indigenes of the FCT having their culture and traditions.
