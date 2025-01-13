OIDA begins sensitization tour of FCT chiefdoms

Natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the aegis of the Original Inhabitants Development Association (OIDA) have disclosed that arrangements are being put in place to commence the sensitization of the 17 chiefdoms across Abuja.

OIDA president, Pastor Danladi Jeji, who disclosed while addressing newsmen in Abuja, over the weekend, said all the excos and Board of Trustees (BOT) members of the association would be involved in the sensitization tour of the chiefdoms.

He said the tour is to enlighten the indigenous people of the FCT and bring them up-to-date on the association’s efforts in the struggle for the benefit of the rural communities in the territory.

“As part of efforts to build a more inclusive society, OIDA has put in place a new project known as ‘FCT 17 Chiefdoms Democratic Development And Sensitization Tour’. This programme is meant to enlighten our people and bring them up to date on our efforts to fight for the benefit of our communities,” he said.

According to him, the sensitization tour will commence with Kuje Chiefdom before the end of January 2024.

He said following the OIDA’s struggles since its registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on June 15, 2010, its members have demonstrated sacrifice and love for their people, adding that he is proud that the success of OIDA is a collective effort and not the achievement of one single entity or individual.

He expressed gratitude for the 15 years since the corporate existence of the OIDA, for which he said all members, executives, excos and Board Of Trustees (BOT) deserve congratulations.

He, therefore, prayed for the families of those who lost loved ones during the struggle for the emancipation of the natives of the FCT.

“And for those of us who are still living, I proclaim that this year 2025 will be a year of liberation to crown struggles for our freedom. And as we get ready to begin the OIDA democratic participation and sensitisation tour, I urge all of us to key into it and provide all the necessary support,” he said.

The OIDA president further thanked the OIDA executives, BOT members, 17 chiefdoms’ coordinators and all members for their resilience and commitment to the overall objectives of the association.