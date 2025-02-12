OIC meets over Trump’s plan for U.S. takeover of Gaza

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called for an emergency meeting to address U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on the displacement of Palestinians.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this foreign ministerial-level meeting will take place after the emergency Arab summit, which is scheduled for 27 February in Cairo.

The meeting will reaffirm “the long-standing Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic stance on the Palestinian cause,” emphasising the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights, particularly self-determination and the right to live in their homeland.

The OIC’s urgent meeting is part of efforts to mobilise Arab, Islamic, and international support in unequivocally rejecting Trump’s proposal for the permanent displacement of the Palestinian population from their homeland, denying them the right to return.

Cairo has consistently reiterated its firm rejection of any proposal or plan aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause through the forced displacement of Palestinians, even temporarily, emphasising that it “will not be a party to such a plan.”

Egypt, alongside Arab and Islamic rejection of Trump’s proposal, reaffirms its commitment to working with regional and international partners to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, advocating an independent Palestinian state based on the 4 June 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.

The OIC, founded in 1969, is the world’s second-largest intergovernmental body after the United Nations, with 57 member states across four continents.

It serves as the collective voice of the Muslim world, striving to protect its interests while promoting global peace and harmony.