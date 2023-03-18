Ohworode of Olomi dies at 106

The traditional ruler of Olomu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Ovie Richard Layieguen Ogbon, Ogoni Oghoro I, is dead. The oldest monarch in Delta State, also…

The traditional ruler of Olomu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Ovie Richard Layieguen Ogbon, Ogoni Oghoro I, is dead.

The oldest monarch in Delta State, also known as the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, died at the age of 106 years.

He ascended the throne of his forebears 35 years ago and was the chairman of Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council otherwise known as Ukoko R’ Ivie R’ Urhobo.

Oghoro I was the twelfth Ohworode of Olomu, one of the ancient kingdoms in Nigeria.

He was the only Royal Canon of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, a title that is recognized in England.

The late king was the father of first Nigeria’s female ambassador, the late Ambassador Princess Ogbon-Day.

Princess Ogbon-Day was Nigerian Consul-General to Hamburg, defunct West Germany, and the Philippines under the regime of former President Shehu Shagari.