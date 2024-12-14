Ohanaeze gets new President-General

Nze Fidelis Chukwu from Imo State has emerged as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Imeobi and General Assembly meeting held on Saturday in Enugu and signed by the Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Amb. Okey Emuchay.

The Nze Ozichukwu’s leadership is expected to last only 27 days needed to exhaust the Imo tenure which ends on Jan. 10, 2025.

The emergence of Chukwu is as a result of a chain of catastrophe, which has visited Ohanaeze with the demise of Prof. George Obiozor, in 2022.

In application of a doctrine of necessity, Iwuanyanwu was sworn-in on April 30, 2023 as his replacement but unfortunately died on July 25, 2024 and was buried on November 1.

Emuchay said: “In line with the doctrine of necessity that the Imo State Chapter of Ohanaeze, led by Mr C.J Ihemedu presented Nze Chukwu to the Imeobi Ohanaeze to exhaust the balance of four year tenure allotted to Imo State”.

He said the motion for the adoption of Nze Ozichukwu was moved by Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, Chairman Imo Council of Elders and seconded by Chief Simon Okeke.

“In line with the doctrine of necessity, the Imeobi adopted the nomination of Chukwu as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and the motion was unanimously adopted through a voice vote by the Imeobi Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The State Presidents of Ohanaeze Ndigbo of Abia, Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Rivers States, expressed delight over the nomination of Chukwu as the new President-General until January 10, 2025.”

He added that Chukwu was therefore, sworn-in as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide by National Legal Adviser, Mr Joseph Ojobu and the Assistant Legal Adviser Dr Peter Aneke.

He said the Southeast Governors’ Forum, represented by Gov. Peter Mbah, charged the new President-General to ensure that the forthcoming Ohanaeze election should be both transparent and credible. (NAN)