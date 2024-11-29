Ogunbote faces disciplinary charges over ‘detrimental’ comments

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has summoned Gbenga Ogunbote, Technical Adviser of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), to an investigative hearing regarding comments he allegedly made in a media interview.

Ogunbote’s comments followed 3SC’s Matchday 12 clash against Ikorodu City where the Lagos based side staged a comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over Shooting Stars of Ibadan.

The league authorities believe some of his statements may have violated the NPFL Coaches’ Code of Conduct, prompting the need for further examination.

The invitation signed by Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer said his comments were considered detrimental to the league’s reputation.

“We have taken note of certain unguarded public statements attributed to you following the MatchDay 12 fixture between Ikorodu City FC vs. Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), held on 17th November 2024.

“Your remarks, as reported, appear to contravene the League’s Code of Conduct for Coaches and Officials by casting aspersions on the integrity of the match officials and the League’s governance structure. These actions are considered detrimental to the reputation of the NPFL and its stakeholders”, read the invitation letter to the Coach.

It continued by inviting the 3SC Manager to appear before the NPFL Disciplinary Committee for an inquest on Tuesday, 3 December 2024 at 10am.

In concluding, the invitation declared that, “your appearance is mandatory, and you may come with any relevant evidence or representation to support your position. Kindly confirm your attendance on or before Friday, 29 November 2024”.

The NPFL assured stakeholders that it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity and expects all stakeholders to adhere strictly to these principles.