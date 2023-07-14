Ogun: Two village heads, 4 others remanded for ‘encroaching’ on OGBC land

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has ordered the remand of two village heads (Baales), alongside four others, in Ibara Correctional Centre, Abeokuta,…

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has ordered the remand of two village heads (Baales), alongside four others, in Ibara Correctional Centre, Abeokuta, for encroaching on 24.253 hectares of land, located at Olorunsogo village, Oba Road in Abeokuta.

The land is said to the owned by the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC).

The suspects are, Mr Olalekan Odemuyiwa, 58; Baale, Agejo village, Segun Konigbagbe,50; Baale, Ake village, both in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area.

Others are Wasiu Ogunsina,51, Kabiru Olafenwa, Babatunde Odemuyiwa,61, and Dare Awodele.

Spain Embassy trains 35 Nigerian journalists, fact-checkers

Tinubu off to Kenya for AU meeting

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector, Adekanmi Adeusi, attached to Task Force and Anti-Land Grabbing Unit, noted that the matter was reported through a petition by the management of Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC) to the office of the Secretary to the State Government on June 19, 2023.

Adeusi stated that the land grabbers entered the land belonging to OGBC, sold and developed some parts, thereby preventing them from using the said land.

He said this made the management of the Corporation had called for steps to retrieve the land from grabbers and prevent the loss of the entire land to the illegal occupants.

Presiding over the court sitting in Abeokuta, Magistrate Morenikeji Osibajo, said the suspects would be detained for 30 days at the Ibara Correctional Centre, pending the issuance of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution, as well as the filling of information paper of the high court if the need arises.

Magistrate Osibajo, however, adjourned the case to August 15, 2023.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...