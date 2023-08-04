Ogun tribunal: Abiodun opens defence, witness admits disruption of election

Governor Dapo Abiodun has opened his defence in the petition filed against him by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu, before the Election…

Governor Dapo Abiodun has opened his defence in the petition filed against him by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu, before the Election Petition Tribunal in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

PDP and Adebutu in the petition marked: EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023 are challenging the victory of Gov Dapo Abiodun based on alleged non-compliance to the Electoral Act, 2022 and corrupt practices during the election.

Adebutu alleged that elections were disrupted by thugs in over 99 polling units, disenfranchising over 40,000 voters from participating in the March 18 polls.

Adebutu had closed his defence after calling 94 witnesses and tendering over 200,000 documents in evidence.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), being the first respondent, had also opened and closed its defence on Wednesday without calling any witness.

When the tribunal resumed sitting on Friday, Abiodun through his counsel, Prof Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), opened his defence in the petition.

The witness, Jimoh Gbadebo, who testified for the defence, admitted disruption of the March 18 election in seven out of 14 polling units in Ward 6, Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

Gbadebo, who is the Ward Collation Agent for APC, mentioned the affected polling units as units 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11 and 12, all in Sagamu.

The witness said masked political thugs, after about four hours into the election, stormed the polling unit and disrupted the exercise by destroying the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), ballot boxes and papers.

Meanwhile, an official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) from Abeokuta office, Fasasi Sarafa, tendered a certified true copy of Abiodun’s result at the tribunal.

Our correspondent recalled an official of the examination body from Lagos, Olufemi Olaleye, on July 20, appeared at the tribunal, on a subpoena.

The tribunal adjourned till Monday for the continuation of Abiodun’s defence.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...