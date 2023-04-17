Ogun traffic officer abducted on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

An officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Popoola Olasupo, has been reportedly kidnapped. Our correspondent gathered that Olasupo was kidnapped…

Our correspondent gathered that Olasupo was kidnapped about 6:30am on Sunday around the Eledumare-Fidiwo axis of the highway while on the way to his duty post.

It was gathered that kidnappers emerged from the bush and opened fire on a commercial bus with an intention to kidnap.

Witnesses said none of the passengers was kidnapped except the TRACE officer.

Efforts to get the reaction of the state spokesperson of the corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, were unsuccessful as he neither picked his call nor responded to a text message and Whatsapp message sent to his phone.

However, the police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

“Our anti-kidnapping squad is already after them; we are combing the forest and we know that they will all be arrested.”