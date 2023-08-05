Ogun taps economic value of bamboo plantation

The Ogun State Government has said it will tap into the economic value of bamboo production to improve the economy of the state. The…

The Ogun State Government has said it will tap into the economic value of bamboo production to improve the economy of the state.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Forestry, Timothy Olatunji, made this known at the commencement of the bamboo plantation at the Ilaro forest reserve, Ipake, Yewa South Local Government.

He said bamboo production could improve the economy and provide a source of livelihood for the citizens.

He said bamboo production could be used for the construction of houses, making of furniture, medical purposes and firewood.

“Bamboo plantation is one of the non-timber aspects of forestry, which has a lot of economic value, such as the use of bamboo for construction of storey buildings instead of scaffolding and the making of furniture,” he said.

Olatunji further said that “bamboo plantation can also be used to reclaim the land that had been degraded, where excavation of sand had taken place.”

The permanent secretary advised farmers and other prospective investors to key into the commercial potential of bamboo plantation instead of focusing on timber plantation alone.

Contributing, the Director of Forestry, Non-Timber, Forest Programmes, Wild Life and Eco-Tourism Department, Dr Gbotemi Adeleye said the ministry was targeting to plant 2400 bamboo (bambusa valgaris) for the year.

Adeleye also revealed that bamboo has been contributing to the internal generated revenue of the state, with the potential to yield more.

